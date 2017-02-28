Rome

Two Roma guilty of stealing from Chinese student (2)

Young woman chased them, hit by train

Two Roma guilty of stealing from Chinese student (2)

Rome, February 28 - Two 20-year-old Roma were found guilty Tuesday of snatching a bag from a Chinese student who chased them along rail tracks and was killed by a train on December 5. The pair, Seferovic Sherif and Gianfranco Ramovic, got two years, and a year and a half, respectively for stealing from 20-year-old Zhang Yao. The sentences were handed down after a plea bargain, judicial sources said. The robbery happened close to an immigration bureau, not far from a large Roma camp. Zhang, who came to Rome to study at the Academy of Fine Arts, had been to the immigration office to get her student's stay permit shortly before her bag was snatched by the Roma from the nearby camp.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scossa di terremoto dell'area dello Stretto

Scossa di magnitudo 4 nell'arcipelago eoliano

Rom ucciso a Germaneto,

Rom ucciso fra Germaneto e Caraffa

di Giuseppe Mercurio

Stuntman messinese "parcheggia" su un'auto

Malore alla guida,
investe tre auto

di Salvatore De Maria

Malore mentre guida, investe tre auto

Malore mentre guida,
investe tre auto

di Salvatore De Maria

VIDEO: Occidentali's Mamma, la parodia nuovo tormentone

VIDEO: Occidentali's Mamma, la parodia nuovo tormentone

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33