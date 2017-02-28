Two Roma guilty of stealing from Chinese student (2)

Rome, February 28 - Two 20-year-old Roma were found guilty Tuesday of snatching a bag from a Chinese student who chased them along rail tracks and was killed by a train on December 5. The pair, Seferovic Sherif and Gianfranco Ramovic, got two years, and a year and a half, respectively for stealing from 20-year-old Zhang Yao. The sentences were handed down after a plea bargain, judicial sources said. The robbery happened close to an immigration bureau, not far from a large Roma camp. Zhang, who came to Rome to study at the Academy of Fine Arts, had been to the immigration office to get her student's stay permit shortly before her bag was snatched by the Roma from the nearby camp.