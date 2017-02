Hard to put yourself in others' shoes, pope tells homeless

Vatican City, February 28 - It is hard to put yourself in other people's shoes, Pope Francis said in an interview with Milan homeless magazine 'Scarp de' tennis' (Tennis Shoes) ahead of his March 25 visit to the northern Italian city. Francis also said it was generally right to give money to pan-handlers. On his visit, Francis will tour Milan's 'White Houses' council estates and visit the San Vittore prison as well as meeting with the homeless.