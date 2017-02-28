Grillo hails House scheduling of 'vitalizi' measure (2)

Rome, February 28 - Anti-establishment 5-Star movement leader (M5S) Beppe Grillo on Tuesday hailed House Speaker Laura Boldrini's scheduling of debate next week on an M5S bill to abolish parliamentarians' 'vitalizi' pensions. "Let's hope (Senate Speaker Pietro) Grasso does the same," Grillo wrote on his blog. Senior M5S member Luigi Di Maio, the the Lower House Deputy Speaker, on Monday described the 'vitalizi' as medieval as he presented a proposal to abolish them. Unlike ordinary pensions, 'vitalizi' are paid from when a person leaves parliament, not when they reach retirement age. They are frequently portrayed by critics as a symbol of the privileges the Italian political class gives itself. "This is a medieval privilege that we want to abolish with 20 lines of text and a simple resolution," said Di Maio, who is frequently tipped to be a future M5S premier candidate.