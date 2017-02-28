Marra, Scarpellini fast-track trial asked (2)

Rome, February 28 - Rome prosecutors on Tuesday requested a fast-track trial for former Rome municipal personnel chief Raffaele Marra and real-estate broker Sergio Scarpellini, arrested December 16 in a corruption probe. A Rome apartment at the centre of the corruption probe that led to the arrest of Marra, Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's former right-hand man was seized on January 19. Marra was arrested on December 16 over allegations of involvement in corruption with real-estate businessman Scarpellini. Scarpellini allegedly bought him the flat in exchange for favours and promises of favours. Marra's case has embarrassed Raggi who repeatedly vouched for him before his fall from grace. The mayor is under investigation for suspected abuse of office for appointing Marra's brother Renato as Rome tourist chief. Both Marras have now been dismissed.