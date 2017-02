Right to health concerns dignity, freedom - Mattarella

Rome, February 28 - President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday that it is a Constitutional obligation to help sufferers of rare diseases. "Our Constitution protects health as a fundamental right of every person and an interest for the whole collectivity," Mattarella said on world rare diseases day. "It is a full right that cannot be compressed and concerns the dignity and freedom of each person. The challenge of less well known illnesses and limited public resources cannot exempt us from trying to fully respect the Charter".