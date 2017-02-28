Pfäffikon

Another Italian set for assisted suicide in Switzerland

Wife tells ANSA cancer sufferer wanted to die at home

Pfäffikon, February 28 - Another Italian national was poised to commit assisted suicide in Switzerland on Tuesday after the case of DJ Fabo. "We are on a cruel pilgrimage," E.D. the wife of the a cancer suffered who is seeking to end his life, told ANSA at a hotel near a death-with-dignity clinic at Pfäffikon, near Zurich. "We are very angry. My husband would have liked to die at home. "We were forced to come to Switzerland because in Italy the law (on end-of-life issues) is stalled in parliament. "My husband is suffering a great deal. He does not eat any more, he does not speak any more. "But he is a very rational, well balanced person. He knows what he wants. "He did everything, he made the contacts and prepared the documents". The man is set to commit assisted suicide on Tuesday after a meeting with doctors.

