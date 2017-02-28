MDP group formed in House with 37 MPs

Rome, February 28 - A new centre-left group, the Democratic and Progressist Movement (MDP), was formed in the Lower House on Tuesday. The group is made up of 37 MPs who are former members of the Democratic Party (PD), after breaking away from the ruling group last week, and former members of the Left Ecology and Freedom (SEL) party. Roberto Speranza nominated another former PD man, Francesco Laforgia, to be the House whip and he was elected unanimously.