Rome

'My life has no sense' - DJ Fabo

'Determined to end this agony of mine'

'My life has no sense' - DJ Fabo

Rome, February 28 - DJ Fabo explained that his life no longer had any sense for him before committing assisted suicide on Monday. "(I am) unable to support the physical and mental pain. I prefer to be alone now that I cannot live like before," Fabo, 40, said in an autobiographical document he delivered to the Luca Coscioni right-to-die association. "I live at my mother's home in Milan with a person who helps me and my girlfriend who spends as much time as possible with me. "They take me out often, but I don't want to. "My days are soaked with suffering and desperation, as I longer find a sense to my life now. "I am firmly determined to end this agony of my, as I consider this more dignified and coherent to the person that I am".

