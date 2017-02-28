'My life has no sense' - DJ Fabo

Rome
28/02/2017
Rome, February 28 - DJ Fabo explained that his life no longer had any sense for him before committing assisted suicide on Monday. "(I am) unable to support the physical and mental pain. I prefer to be alone now that I cannot live like before," Fabo, 40, said in an autobiographical document he delivered to the Luca Coscioni right-to-die association. "I live at my mother's home in Milan with a person who helps me and my girlfriend who spends as much time as possible with me. "They take me out often, but I don't want to. "My days are soaked with suffering and desperation, as I longer find a sense to my life now. "I am firmly determined to end this agony of my, as I consider this more dignified and coherent to the person that I am".
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Rom ucciso fra Germaneto e Caraffa
di Giuseppe Mercurio
Malore alla guida,
investe tre auto
di Salvatore De Maria
Malore mentre guida,
investe tre auto
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online