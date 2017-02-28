Rome

Cappato to report self at 14:45 for DJ Fabo suicide (2)

Right-to-die activist hopes to be charged

Cappato to report self at 14:45 for DJ Fabo suicide (2)

Rome, February 28 - Marco Cappato said Tuesday that would report himself later in the day for helping an Italian DJ left blind and tetraplegic by a 2014 car crash, DJ Fabo, to commit assisted suicide in Switzerland on Monday. "At 14:45 I will go to the Carabinieri police to report myself for aid to the suicide of Fabo," Cappato, who accompanied the 39-year-old to Switzerland, said on his Facebook page. Assisted suicide and euthanasia are illegal in Italy. Cappato, a leading member of the Coscioni right-to-die association, told Radio24 that he hopes to face a trial. "I hope to be charged and to be able to defend myself at a trial," he said. "In Italy there is the crime of instigation to suicide, but in this case there was no instigation". The case has highlighted parliament's failure to legislate on end-of-life issues and give people the ability to make out living wills.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Scossa di terremoto dell'area dello Stretto

Scossa di magnitudo 4 nell'arcipelago eoliano

Rom ucciso a Germaneto,

Rom ucciso fra Germaneto e Caraffa

di Giuseppe Mercurio

Stuntman messinese "parcheggia" su un'auto

Malore alla guida,
investe tre auto

di Salvatore De Maria

Malore mentre guida, investe tre auto

Malore mentre guida,
investe tre auto

di Salvatore De Maria

VIDEO: Occidentali's Mamma, la parodia nuovo tormentone

VIDEO: Occidentali's Mamma, la parodia nuovo tormentone

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33