Cappato to report self at 14:45 for DJ Fabo suicide (2)

Rome
28/02/2017
Rome, February 28 - Marco Cappato said Tuesday that would report himself later in the day for helping an Italian DJ left blind and tetraplegic by a 2014 car crash, DJ Fabo, to commit assisted suicide in Switzerland on Monday. "At 14:45 I will go to the Carabinieri police to report myself for aid to the suicide of Fabo," Cappato, who accompanied the 39-year-old to Switzerland, said on his Facebook page. Assisted suicide and euthanasia are illegal in Italy. Cappato, a leading member of the Coscioni right-to-die association, told Radio24 that he hopes to face a trial. "I hope to be charged and to be able to defend myself at a trial," he said. "In Italy there is the crime of instigation to suicide, but in this case there was no instigation". The case has highlighted parliament's failure to legislate on end-of-life issues and give people the ability to make out living wills.
