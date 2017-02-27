Renzi caused split says Bersani (3)

Rome, February 27 - Former premier Matteo Renzi caused last week's split in the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), former PD leader and key splitter Pier Luigi Bersani said Monday, denying Renzi's contention that another former premier and key splitter, Massimo D'Alema, had orchestrated the split. "Renzi is looking for the cause, but he shouldn't be so humble: the cause is him, he did everything, the split in this party has a producer and that producer is called Renzi", said Bersani, Renzi's predecessor as PD leader. Bersani was speaking in Modena, in the first rally organised by the new leftwing party, the Movement of Democrats and Progressives (MDP), which is led by former PD House whip Roberto Speranza along with Tuscany Governor Enrico Rossi. Renzi, who quit as PD leader earlier this month to trigger a congress where he is expected to be re-elected, was long accused by a dissenting leftwing minority of trying to turn the PD into a personalised party and moving it too far towards the centre. Things finally came to a head when he ignored their pleas to put off the congress, spurring about 50 MPs to leave and form the MDP. The MDP, which is currently setting up its own caucuses in the Lower House and Senate, has said it will continue to back PD Premier Paolo Gentiloni.