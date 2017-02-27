Rome

Italy must be helped on jobs, migrants - Gabriel

EU policy can't hurt a member State

Italy must be helped on jobs, migrants - Gabriel (2)

Rome, February 27 - The EU must be helped with jobs and migrants, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told a press conference with Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano in Rome Monday. "There cannot be a European policy that penalises another country. Italy, France and Greece need more help in the sector of unemployment but also on migrations," he said, stressing that "it isn't possible for there to be an Italian hotspot and a Greek one, that a country withdraws and leaves the burden on the others". Gabriel also said Italy should not have to make excessive budget cuts because it has achieved unprecedented reforms under former premier Matteo Renzi.

