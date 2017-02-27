Italy must be helped on jobs, migrants - Gabriel (2)

Rome
27/02/2017
Rome, February 27 - The EU must be helped with jobs and migrants, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel told a press conference with Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano in Rome Monday. "There cannot be a European policy that penalises another country. Italy, France and Greece need more help in the sector of unemployment but also on migrations," he said, stressing that "it isn't possible for there to be an Italian hotspot and a Greek one, that a country withdraws and leaves the burden on the others". Gabriel also said Italy should not have to make excessive budget cuts because it has achieved unprecedented reforms under former premier Matteo Renzi.
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Messina, auto pirata travolge
due minori in moto
di Foto Alessio Villari
Rom ucciso fra Germaneto e Caraffa
di Giuseppe Mercurio
Malore alla guida,
investe tre auto
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online