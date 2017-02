Soccer: Zamparini quits, Anglo-US trust to take over Palermo

Palermo, February 27 - Palermo Chairman Maurizio Zamparini on Monday quit after 15 years in charge at the Sicilian club, saying an "Anglo-American trust" would take over "within a fortnight". The new chairman would be a member of that unnamed trust, Palermo said. The new investors' aim is to "take the club back to a position the city deserves, a European one, with a 3-5 year programme". Zamparini, 75, bought Palermo from late Roma boss Franco Sensi in 2002 and oversaw its return to Serie A in 2004, followed by qualification for the UEFA Cup for three straight years. Zamparini earned rthe nickname 'coach-eater' because of the high turnover of managers at the club. Palermo are currently third last in Serie A, seven points from safety.