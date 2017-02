Pope to visit Milan jail March 25 (2)

Vatican City, February 27 - Pope Francis in set to satisfy a "great desire" by dining with inmates of Milan's San Vittore prison on a March 25 visit, the Vatican said Monday. Francis intends to greet the offenders "one by one," it said. The visit will also take in Monza where the pope will say Mass in the Lombard city's central park. The pope will start the day by having breakfast with residents of the so-called White Houses, a housing estate on the outskirts of the Lombard capital.