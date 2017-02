Carabiniere probed after shooting car thief dead

Macerata, February 27 - An unnamed Carabiniere has been placed under investigation for culpable homicide in excessive self-defence after shooting dead a car thief who broke through a road block and tried to run him over near this Marche provincial capital Sunday, judicial sources said Monday. The thief, 35-year-old Albanian Klodjan Hysa, died in Macerata hospital from a gunshot wound to the head Monday morning.