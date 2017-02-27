Zaia cd be centre-right candidate - Berlusconi (2)

Milan

Milan, February 27 - Former premier Silvio Berlusconi said Monday that if he is prevented from running by an office ban on a tax-fraud conviction, Veneto Governor Luca Zaia of the Northern League could be the centre right's premiership candidate in an upcoming general election. But Zaia shot down the idea, which has been aired before, saying "there's already a candidate and that is Northern League leader Matteo Salvini". Berlusconi, leader of the centre-right Forza Italia (FI) party, is hoping that his ban will be lifted by the European Court of Justice. But if that does not happen, or not in time to run, he has suggested Zaia, who is governing Veneto along with FI. But Zaia was adamant, speaking at a press conference with Salvini, the leader of his anti-immigrant and anti-euro group. "Enough of this manouevre around me," he said.

