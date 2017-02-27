Foreign fighter 'wanted to carry out terror acts' (2)

Rome, February 27 - The first Italian foreign fighter to travel to Syria wanted to carry out acts of terrorism in person, the explanation of a recent nine-year jail sentence said Monday. Maria Giulia 'Fatima' Sergio was "strongly determined to give her contribution to the implementation of terrorist actions, and indeed was desirous of carrying them out in person," the explanation said. On December 19 A Milan court sentenced in absentia Sergio, to nine years in prison for terrorism. Sergio, 29, is believed to be in Syria, where she has been a combatant for the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group since 2014. Her father Sergio Sergio was sentenced to four years in jail and her husband, Albanian national Aldo Kobuzi, to 10 years in jail by the same court. Sergio's sister was tried separately and sentenced to five years four months in prison.