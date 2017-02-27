Rome

Foreign fighter 'wanted to carry out terror acts' (2)

'In person'

Rome, February 27 - The first Italian foreign fighter to travel to Syria wanted to carry out acts of terrorism in person, the explanation of a recent nine-year jail sentence said Monday. Maria Giulia 'Fatima' Sergio was "strongly determined to give her contribution to the implementation of terrorist actions, and indeed was desirous of carrying them out in person," the explanation said. On December 19 A Milan court sentenced in absentia Sergio, to nine years in prison for terrorism. Sergio, 29, is believed to be in Syria, where she has been a combatant for the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group since 2014. Her father Sergio Sergio was sentenced to four years in jail and her husband, Albanian national Aldo Kobuzi, to 10 years in jail by the same court. Sergio's sister was tried separately and sentenced to five years four months in prison.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, auto pirata travolge due minori in moto

Messina, auto pirata travolge
due minori in moto

di Foto Alessio Villari

Scossa di terremoto dell'area dello Stretto

Scossa di magnitudo 4 nell'arcipelago eoliano

Scontro tra due auto, 1 morto e 6 feriti

Scontro tra due auto, 1 morto e 6 feriti

Messina: la notte è piccola. E a forte gradazione alcolica

Messina: la notte è piccola. E a forte gradazione alcolica

di Marina Pagliaro

Stuntman messinese "parcheggia" su un'auto

Malore alla guida,
investe tre auto

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33