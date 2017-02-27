Foreign fighter 'wanted to carry out terror acts' (2)

Rome
27/02/2017
Rome, February 27 - The first Italian foreign fighter to travel to Syria wanted to carry out acts of terrorism in person, the explanation of a recent nine-year jail sentence said Monday. Maria Giulia 'Fatima' Sergio was "strongly determined to give her contribution to the implementation of terrorist actions, and indeed was desirous of carrying them out in person," the explanation said. On December 19 A Milan court sentenced in absentia Sergio, to nine years in prison for terrorism. Sergio, 29, is believed to be in Syria, where she has been a combatant for the so-called Islamic State (ISIS) extremist group since 2014. Her father Sergio Sergio was sentenced to four years in jail and her husband, Albanian national Aldo Kobuzi, to 10 years in jail by the same court. Sergio's sister was tried separately and sentenced to five years four months in prison.
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Messina, auto pirata travolge
due minori in moto
di Foto Alessio Villari
Messina: la notte è piccola. E a forte gradazione alcolica
di Marina Pagliaro
Malore alla guida,
investe tre auto
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online