Pisa OK's Ferris wheel near Leaning Tower

Pisa, February 26 - Pisa city council has approved the installation of a 50-metre-high Ferris wheel five minutes' walk from the Leaning Tower, Corriere della Sera reported Sunday. The council issued a tender for private companies to install and run the wheel "on a three-month trial" this summer, after which it might be moved, it said. The project has also been OK'd by the local cultural heritage superintendency. "We can't keep getting by with the Leaning Tower alone," said heritage councillor Salvatore Sanzo. "We must think of something different and a giant wheel could make the difference". Heritage and conservation body Italia Nostra said the project should be regarded "with caution" as a modern wheel would be out of place in the medieval and Renaissance city. "The Prater wheel has been there for centuries," said Italia Nostra Tuscany chief Mariarita Signorini, "and London cannot be compared to Pisa in terms of size". The London Eye, she observed, was part of a major city that "has a very modern soul with skyscrapers and other large buildings".