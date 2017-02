Over 2,000 civil service hirings on the way (2)

Rome, February 27 - Italy's civil service ministry is set to make 1,300 hirings while another 800 are in the pipeline for a total of more than 2,000 new jobs, sources said Monday. Civil Service Minister Marianna Madia has already signed the necessary decree, they said, and it is awaiting the signature of Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan. The sources said the new hirings were possible now that job transfers from provincial administrations had been completed. Madia is overseeing a shake-up of the civil service which includes cutting red tape and making the system more meritocratic.