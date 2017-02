Father arrested after girl stabbed in Genoa (2)

Genoa, February 27 - The father of a 12-year-old girl who was badly injured in a stabbing attack in Genoa on Sunday has been arrested for attempted murder, sources said Monday. The man, an Ecuadorian with a criminal record for domestic abuse, was arrested overnight following questioning as his story featured several contradictions, sources said. The man was later served an arrest warrant on charges of attempted murder, judicial sources said. The girl was said to be in a "stationary" condition in hospital after suffering multiple stab wounds including one deep one to the abdomen and other shallower ones to the arms. The man had said the girl was stabbed as he struggled with a North African man at a petrol pump.