ILVA set for deal on 3,300 lay-offs

Rome, February 27 - Troubled steel group ILVA is set to clinch a deal for 3,300 lay-offs at two Italian plants including the controversial one at Taranto in Puglia, sources said Monday. The deal, envisaging 3,240 lay-offs at Taranto and 60 at Marghera near Venice, slashes the management's initial request of almost 5,000 lay-offs, the sources said. The Taranto plant is undergoing a turnaround and environmental clean-up after raising cancer rates locally over decades.