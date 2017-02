Teen kills father, turns self in

Arezzo, February 27 - An 18-year-old boy killed his father with a single rifle shot and then called the police to confess at Lucignano near Arezzo Sunday night, sources said Monday. "I did what I had to do," Giacomo Ciriello reportedly told police after murdering his 51-year-old father Raffaele, a blacksmith. Police said the murder was probably a "sudden" incident after the umpteenth row between the pair although they could not completely rule out premeditation.