EU set for infringement procedures on migrant relocation

Brussels, February 27 - The EU is set to open infringement procedures against countries who do not meet commitments on relocating almost 100,000 migrants from Italy and Greece by September 2017, EU sources told ANSA Monday. They said the European Commission would announce the move in a formal recommendation on Wednesday. The EC will also recommend detaining migrants ahead of repatriation; boosting resources for encouraging voluntary returns; and cutting national red tape to accelerate the repatriation process.