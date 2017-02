Soccer: Roma beat Inter to stay 7 behind Juve

Rome, February 27 - Two goals by Radja Nainggolan helped AS Roma win 3-1 over Inter Milan at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium Sunday night to stay within seven points of Serie A leaders Juventus. Juventus beat 17th-placed Empoli 2-0 at Juventus Stadium Saturday night. Napoli lost 2-0 at home to Atalanta Saturday to drop five points behind Roma in third place, while the Bergamo side, in fourth, closed the gap with Napoli to three points. Lazio is fifth on 50 points after beating 14th-placed Udinese 1-0 at the Olimpico while Inter are sixth on 48 points and Milan seventh on 47 points after winning 1-0 at 13th-placed Sassuolo. Juventus are going for a record sixth straight scudetto.