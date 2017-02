Terror risk increasingly acute - intelligence report (2)

Rome, February 27 - The intelligence services' annual report to parliament said Monday that there was an increasingly acute risk that individuals "radicalized at home" could opt to "conduct the jihad directly on Italian territory" rather than head to Syria or Iraq. It said Italy faced a "pronounced exposition... to the challenges represented by jihadist terrorism". It added that the large-scale arrival of asylum seekers could "stress the foreign communities present in our country" and lead to "possible criminal and radical Islamic deviations stemming from resentment over betrayed expectations and displeasure at the conditions of hardship in the host country".