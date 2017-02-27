Over 450,000 tax disputes pending in 2016

Rome, February 27 - The number of tax disputes pending in 2016 amounted to 468,839, despite a 12% reduction in the backlog, the president of Italy's tax justice Mario Cavallaro said Monday at the start of his sector's judicial year. He added that the value of the tax-litigation cases last year amounted to 32 billion euros, down from 34 billion in 2015. Giovanni Canzio, the head of the supreme Court of Cassation, said that around 50,000 tax disputes weighed down the work of the top court, causing an "emergency" and adding that many were cases of low value in economic terms. Junior Economy Minister Luigi Casero said that the government was studying ways to "demolish" many of the pending cases.