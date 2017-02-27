Rome

Over 450,000 tax disputes pending in 2016

Litigation for 32 billion euros last year, tax justice chief

Over 450,000 tax disputes pending in 2016

Rome, February 27 - The number of tax disputes pending in 2016 amounted to 468,839, despite a 12% reduction in the backlog, the president of Italy's tax justice Mario Cavallaro said Monday at the start of his sector's judicial year. He added that the value of the tax-litigation cases last year amounted to 32 billion euros, down from 34 billion in 2015. Giovanni Canzio, the head of the supreme Court of Cassation, said that around 50,000 tax disputes weighed down the work of the top court, causing an "emergency" and adding that many were cases of low value in economic terms. Junior Economy Minister Luigi Casero said that the government was studying ways to "demolish" many of the pending cases.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messina, auto pirata travolge due minori in moto

Messina, auto pirata travolge
due minori in moto

di Foto Alessio Villari

Scossa di terremoto dell'area dello Stretto

Scossa di magnitudo 4 nell'arcipelago eoliano

Scontro tra due auto, 1 morto e 6 feriti

Scontro tra due auto, 1 morto e 6 feriti

Messina: la notte è piccola. E a forte gradazione alcolica

Messina: la notte è piccola. E a forte gradazione alcolica

di Marina Pagliaro

Rom ucciso a Germaneto,

Rom ucciso fra Germaneto e Caraffa

di Giuseppe Mercurio

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33