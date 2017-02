Blind, tetraplegic DJ, Fabo, dead after assisted suicide

Rome, February 27 - A 39-year-old Italian DJ left blind and tetraplegic by a 2014 car crash, DJ Fabo, is dead after an assisted suicide procedure in Switzerland, right-to-death activist Marco Cappato said on Monday. "Fabo died at 11:40," Cappato, a former MEP who accompanied the DJ to Switzerland at the weekend, wrote on his Facebook page. "He chose to go respecting the rules of a country that is not his". DJ Fabo, who appealed to President Sergio Mattarella for the right to die, had blasted Italy for failing to pass legislation on end-of-life issues. "Finally I am in Switzerland and, unfortunately, I got here on my own strength and not with the help of my State," said Fabo, whose real name is Fabiano Antoniani, in a video posted on Twitter on Monday. He also thanked Cappato, a leading member of the Associazione Luca Coscioni that lobbies for the right to die. "He lifted me out of this inferno of pain, pain, pain," said Fabo.