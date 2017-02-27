Rome

Blind, tetraplegic DJ in Switzerland for assisted suicide

DJ Fabo blasts lack of assistance from Italian State

Rome, February 27 - A 39-year-old Italian DJ left blind and tetraplegic by a 2014 car crash has arrived in Switzerland in order to commit assisted suicide. DJ Fabo, who had appealed to President Sergio Mattarella for the right to die, has blasted Italy for failing to pass legislation on end-of-life issues. "Finally I am in Switzerland and, unfortunately, I got here on my own strength and not with the help of my State," he said in a video posted on Twitter on Monday He also thanked Marco Cappato, a former MEP and member of the Associazione Luca Coscioni that lobbies for the right to die, for accompanying him to Switzerland at the weekend. "He lifted me out of this inferno of pain, pain, pain," said Fabo, whose real name is Fabiano Antoniani. DJ Fabo is set to be examined on Monday by doctors who will also talk to him about his desire for assisted suicide.

