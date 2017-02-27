Italians Bertolazzi, Gregorini win best make-up Oscar (2)

Los Angeles, February 27 - Italians Alessandro Bertolazzi and Giorgio Gregorini won the best makeup Oscar at the Academy Awards along with American Christopher Nelson for their work on the movie Suicide Squad. "I am Italian. This Oscar is for all the immigrants," Bertolazzi said as he received the award. However, Italy's other big hope of the night, Gianfranco Rosi's Fuocoammare (Fire At Sea) about the Mediterranean asylum-seeker crisis failed to prevail in the best documentary category, which went to O.J.: Made in America. The awards ceremony was hit by a remarkable mix-up over who had taken the best film prize, which went to Moonlight after it had been mistakenly announced that La La Land had won.