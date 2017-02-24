Rome Mayor Raggi suffers health scare

Rome, February 24 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi was admitted to the capital's San Filippo Neri hospital for checks on Friday after feeling ill early in the day. The hospital said Raggi's condition improved fast. "The necessary checks have been performed," a hospital statement said. "The conditions of the mayor are clearly improving and she will be kept under observation. "In the coming hours an evaluation will be made on whether she can leave". As a result of the bad turn, an important meeting at Rome city hall on AS Roma's plan to build a new stadium was delayed by a few hours because Raggi wanted to take part, sources said. Raggi's administration has so far not given approval to the project and earlier this week Beppe Grillo, the leader of Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said it may be necessary to build the ground in a different part of the city. The club said it would be a "catastrophe" if the project is not approved and Roma supporters staged a protest at city hall on Friday. Raggi has come under heavy fire after her administration was hit by a series of setbacks, including the resignation of several senior members. She is also under investigation in an abuse-of-office probe over an appointment. "Come on Virginia! You are a rock!" Grillo tweeted. "I and all of the 5-Star Movement are close to you!".