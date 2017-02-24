Vivendi's Bolloré probed for market manipulation (2)

Milan, February 24 - Vivendi chief Vivent Bolloré has been placed under investigation for alleged market manipulation in relation to the French media giant's bid for Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset group, media sources reported on Friday. Vivendi CEO Arnaud De Puyfontaine is also being probed, the sources said. The probe allegedly follows a complaint presented by Berlusconi family holding company Fininvest, which owns 40% of Mediaset. Fininvest argues the French group created the "conditions" for lowering the value of Mediaset shares in order to then launch the takeover bid at a cut price by reneging on an agreement to take full control of pay-TV business Mediaset Premium via a 3.5% stock swap with the parent company, Mediaset SpA. De Puyfontaine said in an interview with Les Echos on Friday that Vivendi wants to reach an agreement with Mediaset, but the information presented concerning Mediaset Premium "was different to reality". "Now there are no longer talks, but we are reflecting on various scenarios. We hold little under 30% of the capital and voting rights, we don't need 100%, we can very easily remain the minority shareholder. The important thing is to have a constructive partnership," de Puyfontaine added. The company released a statement saying that none of its senior managers had been charged, and argued that investigation "grew out of an unfounded and illegitimate complaint filed by Berlusconi".