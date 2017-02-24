Pope fears 'great world war for water' (2)

Vatican City, February 24 - Pope Francis said Friday that he feared water scarcity was set to be an increasing cause of conflict. "I ask myself if, in this third war in parts, we are moving towards the great world war for water," he said at a conference in the Vatican on the right to water. "The figures published by the United Nations cannot leave us indifferent. Every day a thousand children die of illness linked to water and contaminated water is consumed by millions of people every day. "This situation must be stopped and reversed. Fortunately this is not impossible, but it is urgent".