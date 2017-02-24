Rome

Ruling PD to set rules for congress

Clashes over date of leadership primary, party loses 2 points

Ruling PD to set rules for congress

Rome, February 24 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's centre-left Democratic Party (PD) is setting the rules for its upcoming congress at a directorate meeting on Friday. Ex-premier Matteo Renzi is being challenged for the party's leadership by Justice Minister Andrea Orlando, Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano and Carlotta Salerno, a Turin party chief. Renzi supporters are pushing for leadership primaries to be held on April 9 but the other candidates want more time, sources said. A group of left-wingers headed by former PD chief Pier Luigi Bersani broke away from the PD this week due to differences with Renzi. Renzi, who is on a fact-finding trip to the United States about growth and job creation, resigned as premier in December after almost three years in office following the rejection of his flagship Constitutional reform in a referendum. Renzi, who has been accused of arrogance, trying to make the PD a personalised party and moving it too far to the centre, was replaced as premier by former foreign minister Gentiloni. Polls released Friday by the Ixè Institute for State broadcaster RAI said that the PD had lost 2.3 percentage points of support because of the split, taking it down to 28.1%. That means its lead over the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is now extremely small, with M5S gaining 0.8 of a point to reach 27.8%.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

Lamezia, dodicenni vanno in “tilt” con l’ectasy

Avvocato ucciso a Locri, fermato uno zio

Avvocato ucciso a Locri, zio confessa delitto

Rivelazione in aula: schiaffeggiata la figlia di un pentito

Rivelazione in aula: schiaffeggiata figlia di un pentito

di Arcangelo Badolati

Tornano in cella 12 affiliati al clan, c’è anche Francesco Iannazzo

Tornano in cella
12 affiliati al clan

di Vinicio Leonetti

Violenza sessuale sullo scuolabus, autista arrestato

Violenza sessuale sullo scuolabus, autista arrestato

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33