Vote at end of parliamentary term - Calenda

Rome
24/02/2017
Rome, February 24 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Friday that he was against the idea of holding early elections, saying the nation should return to the polls at the end of the current parliamentary term next year. "I think the vote should be at the end of the parliamentary term for some good reasons of good sense," Calenda told a forum organised by daily newspaper Il Foglio. "We have to complete the reforms, there is the issue of the (struggling Italian) banks to face and, in the middle of election campaign, this would create problems".
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Rivelazione in aula: schiaffeggiata figlia di un pentito
di Arcangelo Badolati
Tornano in cella
12 affiliati al clan
di Vinicio Leonetti
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online