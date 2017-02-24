Rome

Vote at end of parliamentary term - Calenda

Industry minister against idea of early elections

Vote at end of parliamentary term - Calenda

Rome, February 24 - Industry Minister Carlo Calenda said Friday that he was against the idea of holding early elections, saying the nation should return to the polls at the end of the current parliamentary term next year. "I think the vote should be at the end of the parliamentary term for some good reasons of good sense," Calenda told a forum organised by daily newspaper Il Foglio. "We have to complete the reforms, there is the issue of the (struggling Italian) banks to face and, in the middle of election campaign, this would create problems".

