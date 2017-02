Rovigo health body hires 2 non-objector biologists

Rovigo, February 24 - Medical authorities in the Veneto city of Rovigo were obliged to issue out a selection competition for two biologists who are not conscientious objectors to work in a hospital assisted conception unit, it emerged on Friday. The call was made after two colleagues already working in the unit at Trecenta hospital refused to offer their services on grounds of conscience, jeopardising the continuity of the service offered to hundreds of couples.