Maranelloa

F1: Ferrari presents new race car - the SF70H

Italian team seeking to end long title drought

Maranelloa, February 24 - Ferrari presented their new race car for the 2017 season - the SF70H - at their Fiorano circuit on Friday. The new car is redder than its predecessor - the front wings have a little white as does the rear, along with the white, red and green stripes of the Italian flag. Its lengthened nose and arrow-shaped front wing are a consequence of new regulations, which led Ferrari to concentrate development on finding the right compromise between downforce and aerodynamic resistance. Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen took the SF70H out for its debut spin at Fiorano. The Italian glamour team are aiming to challenge Mercedes' three-year dominance of the sport and end a long title drought. Ferrari's last constructor's championship win dates to 2008 and the last drivers' title goes back to when Raikkonen won in 2007 during his first of two stints with the team. Raikkonen and his team mate Sebastian Vettel came sixth and fourth respectively in the drivers' standings last year and the team came only third in the constructors' championship.

