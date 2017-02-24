Mattarella warns of danger of trade wars (2)

Shanghai, February 24 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella warned about the danger of possible international trade wars during a lecture at Shanghai's Fudan University Friday as part of his visit to China. "We cannot think that we can face epochal challenges, such big problems, without a common effort - no one can," said Mattarella. "Nor can we risk the delicate structure of international relations being shaken by trade wars sparked by actions and reactions... "It will be simpler to emerge from a complex economic situation via coordinated action, rather than disordered, frenetic unilateral actions. "The experience of the European Union confirms that the capacities of the single States put together are greater than the sum of the parts". He added that Italy and China agreed on the need to "impose greater incisiveness on the international governance processes to make them fit to govern globalization in which inequality threatens to take the global order to breaking point".