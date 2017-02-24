Premier in Norcia six months after start of quake crisis

Perugia, February 24 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni visits the Umbrian town of Norcia on Friday to mark the six-month anniversary of the start of an earthquake emergency that has brought death and destruction to central regions. "Here there is the desire to get busy and start over, people are tenacious and hard working," Umbria Governor Catiuscia Marini wrote in a post to Facebook ahead of the premier's visit. "Come on Valnerina, come on Umbria, we can do it!" she added. The earthquake emergency begun on August 24 when a 6.0-magnitude tremor killed 299 people in the Lazio towns of Amatrice and Accumoli and the nearby Marche town of Arquata del Tronto. There were more quakes in October, including, a 6.5-magnitude quake near Norcia, the biggest since 1980. A fresh round of quakes on January 18 also triggered an avalanche that hit the Rigopiano Hotel in the Abruzzo mountains, claiming 29 lives. On Friday Amatrice Mayor Sergio Pirozzi laid a wreath in memory of the townspeople who died on August 24, thanking "the world" for its support over the last six months. "I hope this August 24 there will be a different Amatrice, with houses rather than rubble, and where hope returns," he said. Meanwhile farmers' association Coldiretti said sales have dropped by 90% in the earthquake zones. Also on Friday it emerged that Pope Francis has donated 15,000 euros through his almoner Monsignor Konrad Krajewski to an earthquake-struck farmer near Ascoli Piceno to enable him to buy new machinery. The donation comes on top of the purchase by Monsignor Krajewski on February 21 of 11,000 euros worth of typical local products for distribution in Rome soup kitchens.