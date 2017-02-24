Soccer: Ranieri's Leicester fairytale ends with the sack

Rome

Italian coach dismissed less than year after title feat

Rome, February 24 - Italian coach Claudio Ranieri has been sacked by Leicester, less than a year after leading the underdogs to the Premier League title in what is widely considered one of the greatest sporting feats of all time. Leicester are currently 17th in the Premier League, just one point above the relegation zone. However, they are still in with a chance of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals, after this week's 2-1 loss at Sevilla on the first leg of their last-16 tie. The Italian press joined in the outrage expressed by many at the decision made by the Thai-owned English outfit. "Ungrateful English," read the front-page of Friday's La Gazzetta dello Sport.

