Soccer: Fiorentina out of Europa League after meltdown

Rome, February 24 - Fiorentina are out of the Europa League after a remarkable meltdown saw them lose 4-2 to German side Borussia Moenchengladbach on Thursday and exit at the last-32 stage, 4-3 on aggregate. First-half goals by Nikola Kalinic and Borja Valero put the Florence hosts 2-0 up on the night and 3-0 ahead on aggregate, after their victory in the first leg. But the visitors stormed back with a Lars Stindl hat-trick and a goal by Andreas Christensen. As Roma are Italy's only remaining representative in the competition. They progress despite losing 1-0 at home to Villarreal on Thursday, as they had won the first leg in Spain 4-0.