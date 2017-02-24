Raggi in hospital for checks after bad turn (2)

Rome
24/02/2017
Rome, February 24 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi went to the capital's San Filippo Neri hospital for checks on Friday after feeling ill early in the day, sources said. As a result her presence at an important meeting on AS Roma's plans to build a new stadium in the city is in doubt. Raggi's administration has so far not given approval to the project and earlier this week Beppe Grillo, the leader of Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said it may be necessary to build the ground in a different part of the city. The club said it would be a "catastophe" if the project is not approved. Raggi has come under heavy fire after her administration was hit by a series of setbacks, including the resignation of several senior members, and she is under investigation in an abuse-of-office probe over an appointment.
Le altre notizie
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Francesco Musolino
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Rivelazione in aula: schiaffeggiata figlia di un pentito
di Arcangelo Badolati
Tornano in cella
12 affiliati al clan
di Vinicio Leonetti
La cosca Piromalli e gli imprenditori “insospettabili”
di Francesco Tiziano
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online