Raggi in hospital for checks after bad turn (2)

Rome, February 24 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi went to the capital's San Filippo Neri hospital for checks on Friday after feeling ill early in the day, sources said. As a result her presence at an important meeting on AS Roma's plans to build a new stadium in the city is in doubt. Raggi's administration has so far not given approval to the project and earlier this week Beppe Grillo, the leader of Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), said it may be necessary to build the ground in a different part of the city. The club said it would be a "catastophe" if the project is not approved. Raggi has come under heavy fire after her administration was hit by a series of setbacks, including the resignation of several senior members, and she is under investigation in an abuse-of-office probe over an appointment.