Taranto

Man cleared after serving over 20 years for murder (2)

'I want justice' says Puglia man Massaro

Man cleared after serving over 20 years for murder

Taranto, February 23 - A 51-year-old man from Fragagnano near Taranto in Puglia was released from prison Thursday after being cleared of a murder committed in 1995. Angelo Massaro served over 20 years for killing a young man, Lorenzo Fersurella, near Taranto. "I'm happy, but nothing will be able to offset the suffering I've undergone in these 20 years," Massaro said. "Now I want justice. If someone made a mistake I want him to pay". Massaro said "I will fight so that what happened to me doesn't happen to anyone else". Massaro got his high-school diploma during his incarceration and also enrolled in Catanzaro University's law faculty, taking five exams on good-conduct furloughs over the last year, which helped him draft part of his appeal. Massaro was convicted on the basis of a wiretap and an informant's tip-off but cleared at an appeal ordered by the supreme Court of Cassation when his lawyer managed to show he had been somewhere else on the night of the murder. Massaro's case was the subject of a parliamentary question from the Radical Party. One of his two lawyers said: "It's not easy after 21 years always in a cell to now see cars, bars, streets. The world has changed. His head is spinning, he's afraid. He really feels out of place".

