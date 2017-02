Alitalia unions hold one-day strike (2)

Rome, February 23 - Alitalia workers staged a one-day strike on Thursday after a meeting between the troubled airline's management and unions was scrubbed on Wednesday. The talks were to have focused on renewing a national contract and an upcoming business plan containing job cuts at the loss-making former national flag carrier. Alitalia cancelled 60% of its flights scheduled for Thursday. But disruption at Rome's Fiumicino airport was limited as the airline had adopted an emergency plan and found alternative solutions for 94% of passengers. A four-hour strike involving air-transport ground staff and personnel of some foreign airlines also kicked in at 14:00.