Orlando to challenge Renzi for PD leadership (4)

Primaries likely April 6

Rome, February 23 - Justice Minister Andrea Orlando said Thursday that he will challenge ex-premier Matteo Renzi for the leadership of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) at an upcoming congress. PD sources said the most likely date for primaries was April 9. "I have decided to stand because I believe that politics should not just be arrogance and I am not resigned to that," Orlando said on the sidelines of an initiative in the Rome seaside district of Ostia. Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano has said he too will stand for the leadership, having opted not to join a group of left-wingers headed by former PD chief Pier Luigi Bersani who have broken away due to differences with Renzi. Bersani and his allies said Tuesday that they were quitting after Renzi refused to make a series of concessions to them and moved ahead with triggering a congress where he aims to be re-elected as party chief with a renewed mandate. "I have decided to stand because I think responsibility is required and I believe that the PD must change profoundly to be truly useful to Italy and the problems of the Italian people, who are going through difficult times at the moment," Orlando said. Renzi, who is on a fact-finding trip to the United States about growth and job creation, resigned as premier in December after almost three years in office following the rejection of his flagship Constitutional reform in a referendum. Several prominent members of the left-wing PD minority campaigned for a No vote in the referendum. Renzi's place was taken by former foreign minister Gentiloni, also a PD member.

