Nordic skiing: Pellegrino wins world gold (2)

Rome, February 23 - Italy's Federico Pellegrino won the men's cross-country freestyle sprint at the Nordic Skiing World Championships at Lathi in Finland Thursday. The Aosta-born Azzurro, 26, also won the World Cup in the speciality this past season. Pellegrino, who won by 0.15 seconds from Sergei Ustyugov of Russia, became the first man outside Scandinavia to win a Nordic world sprint championship gold. It was also Italy's first gold in the speciality, and came after an explosive final burst by Pellegrino. Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo came third, 0.44 seconds behind Pellegrino.