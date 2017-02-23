Govt going ahead with significant decisions - Gentiloni (2)

Rome, February 23 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said after a cabinet meeting Thursday that "above and beyond discussions on the speed or slowness of reforms, the government is continuing in its path with very significant decisions, from safeguarding savings to urban security to immigration". Gentiloni said Italy "shows continuing economic difficulties" but also "very encouraging positive signs" including "extraordinary data on trade, very important results on tax evasion and contradictory data on jobs - those out today were fundamentally positive". He said it would be a "deadly political error if the government depressed or dissipated these signs". Gentiloni said that the cabinet had approved a "corrective decree to the tenders code for greater simplicity and transparency and to try to give a contribution to the recovery of tenders and public works".