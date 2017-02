Soccer: Bacca turns down huge Tianjin bid

Milan, February 23 - Carlos Bacca has turned down a 12-million-euro-a-year offer from China's Tianjin Quanjian saying he wants to qualify for Europe with AC Milan. "Money isn't everything in life, first there's God, then family," said the 30-year-old Colombia striker, who has scored 26 goals in 59 Milan appearances since joining from Sevilla in 2015. Bacca, who has 38 caps, said he was "happy and content" to stay at Milan, who are lying seventh in Serie A. "I want to give my all in the upcoming matches, I want to go into Europe with this jersey, because it must be a great thrill to do that".