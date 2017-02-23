Man cleared after serving 20 years for murder (2)

Taranto
23/02/2017
Taranto, February 23 - A 51-year-old man from Fragagnano near Taranto was released from prison Thursday after being cleared of a murder committed in 1995. Angelo Massaro served over 20 years for killing Lorenzo Fersurella near Taranto. Massaro was convicted on the basis of a wiretap and an informant's tip-off but cleared at an appeal ordered by the supreme Court of Cassation when his lawyer proved he had been somewhere else on the night of the murder. Massaro's case was the subject of a parliamentary question from the Radical Party. His lawyer said: "It's not easy after 21 years always in a cell to see cars, bars, streets. The world has changed. His head is spinning, he's afraid. He really feels out of place".
