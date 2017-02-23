'Find better solutions for Roma stadium' says M5S (5)

Rome, February 23 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said Thursday "better solutions" would have to be found for AS Roma's new stadium after leader Beppe Grillo said it could not be built in its current planned site. "The stadium will be built, it's just a question of finding the best solutions to do it," said M5S MP Carlo Sibilia after meeting Grillo in Rome. He said "technical meetings are ongoing" on the project and there was no risk of Rome city council having to pay one billion euros in damages to Roma. Grillo said Wednesday the current site in the southern Tor di Valle area was unsuitable for a range of reasons, prompting Roma President James Pallotta to say abandoning the current project would be a "catastrophe". Grillo has said Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi will unveil a proposal on the project at a meeting with Roma officials and constructors Friday. MP Lorenza Bonaccorsi of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which leads the national government and heads the opposition on Rome city council, criticised Grillo for "not allowing Raggi even the possibility of pretending to herself be the mayor". The PD caucus in the city council said: "a confused state reigns in the Campidoglio (Capitol), an indeterminacy that verges on exploiting the mentally unfit, holding the capital to hostage". The caucus said Raggi had effectively been "stripped of her powers". M5S bigwig Luigi Di Maio, the Lower House Deputy Speaker, denied this, saying that "the decision will be taken by the councillors, the experts and the mayor". He said Grillo was not "dictating" anything to Raggi on the subject. Grillo said Wednesday that Raggi's failure so far to approve AS Roma's project to build a new stadium in the capital was due to prudence. "Raggi is acting in a precautionary way," Grillo said of the much-delayed project during a visit to Rome. Rome's heritage superintendency said at the weekend a horseracing course at the planned construction site could not be demolished because of its historic architectural value. M5S MP Alfonso Bonafede said Wednesday that a city resolution on the stadium project adopted by a previous administration may be annulled. A meeting between Raggi and advocates of the project, including constructor Luca Parnasi and Roma General Manager Mauro Baldissoni, has been postponed until Friday. Roma are talking to Raggi's administration to see if a slightly revised and downsized version of their original project can go ahead and give the club its long-desired private stadium. At present they share the publicly owned Olimpico stadium with crosscity rivals Lazio. Grillo also said it was "not possible that a decision on a million-cubic-metre stadium should be made by the regional government," in a blog post calling for many powers to be returned to the city of Rome.