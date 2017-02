Banana trees join palm trees in Milan's Piazza Duomo

Milan, February 23 - Banana trees are joining palm trees in a controversial Starbucks initiative to give Milan's iconic Piazza del Duomo a tropical feel ahead of the opening of the coffeehouse's first Italian store next year. Residents and tourists were surprised Thursday to see the banana plants being added to the palm trees, which were the victim of an arson attack by a young man on Saturday. Political parties, especially those on the right, are against the scheme which they say is out of place in the lee of the world-famous Gothic cathedral.