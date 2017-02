6 'gangmasters' nabbed in Puglia

Trani, February 23 - Six suspected southern Italian gangmasters were arrested for exploiting farm labourers Thursday in a probe related to the death in 2015 of agricultural labourer Paola Clemente. Seven people are being directly investigated in the death of Clemente, who collapsed after working endlessly in hot conditions near Andria in Puglia. The six arrested Thursday are involved in a separate probe, stemming from the Clemente case, which has enabled police to reconstruct "new forms" in which casual labourers are recruited and exploited, judicial sources said. They are accused of illegal hiring, gangmastering and defrauding the Italian State, crimes that could get them eight years in jail.